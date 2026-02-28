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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Hi-fi headphones

SHP8500/97

Dynamic hi-fi sound performance

Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver dynamic sound performance

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Dynamic hi-fi sound performance

  • Powerful bass

High quality Linear Crystal Oxygen Free Copper cable

The extremely pure copper used for this cable minimizes transmission losses and delivers superb signal quality to the headphone, and pure sound to your ears.

Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

Gold-plated adaptor for ultra reliable connection

Be assured of a perfect connection and high-quality sound regardless of whether your audio devices are fitted with 3.5 or 6.35 mm jack sockets.

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