ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP2700/00

Powerful sound output

Full-size headphones with robust speaker drivers delivering powerful sound performance

See all benefits

For music, PC, MP3, CD

Powerful sound output

  • Mid-range clarity

Ultimate wearing comfort for many hours of listening

The soft velvet ear cushions and ergonomically-shaped ear shells enhance comfort for your prolonged audio enjoyment.

The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

Hear what's going on and listen to your DJ style headphone

It is a reversible ear-shell for listening with one ear

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.