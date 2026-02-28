2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP2700/00
Powerful sound output
Full-size headphones with robust speaker drivers delivering powerful sound performance
Mid-range clarity
The soft velvet ear cushions and ergonomically-shaped ear shells enhance comfort for your prolonged audio enjoyment.
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
It is a reversible ear-shell for listening with one ear
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