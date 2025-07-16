2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP2500/00
Stereo TV headphone
This full-size headphone for hi-fi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance.
In-line volume control
Over-ear
Extra long 6m cable for you to connect your headphones to TV or any audio equipment.
Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
3.8
of 5
10
Reviews
ToyCollector
16/07/2025
United Kingdom
Very Great
I like it!, but im not buyed to Philips Store Im from Lithuania
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 TV headphones
Date of Use 2023-07-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 TV headphones
Date of Use 2023-07-16
500K Rider
30/04/2023
United Kingdom
Light and comfortable
I am a pilot so must wear a headset for long periods while flying. These headphones are much more comfortable than my $250 pilot headset. The foam ear pads are soft, and do a good job of sealing in the sound. I also enjoy the light weight, but I wish the volume was a bit higher (I may be able to improve that with a headphone amp?).
Pros
Light weight, soft pads, long connection cord
Cons
lower volume than anticipated
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Date of Use 2022-12-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Date of Use 2022-12-30
Daniel S D S
28/10/2020
United Kingdom
Awesome
I use this headphone for my keyboard/synthesizer and I am amused with the price and built quality. The frequency response is awesome for the price tag.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone