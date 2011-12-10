2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP1900/97
Lightweight and comfortable
Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening
Over-ear
Black
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
2.5
of 5
2
Reviews
razex
10/12/2011
United Kingdom
I love them!!
I just bought this headphones, plugged them into my PC and enjoyed the sound! When you have them on, you feel like you're in another dimension, because no one can disturb you. The design is awesome too! The only thing that is bad,there is no volume control. I would recommend this headphones to anyone who's looking cheap, reliable headphones who create awesome sound :D Cheers!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Davie2
10/12/2011
United Kingdom
Simply just do not get these.
These headphones are very bulky. Personally they look quite bad. The cable tangles alot, and cable strength is weak. The cable length is a bit too short, or a bit too long depending on wheter you use it for mp3 or stationary computer. good build quality for the price(no annoying creaky sounds.) they are comfortable, but do not sit good. if you lie down, they will fall backwards. The cups are large and moderatley soft and probaby fit any size ears. If you have very little hair they scratch the top of your head a little and hurt after too much use. I would give comfort a 7/10 Then the sound quality, which is the most important. I would say these headphones sound really bad. except for the highs. Im no sound expert.The only good with these headphones's sound are the highs/treble, which actually sound very good. The mids are very bad. and the bass is nonexistent, by nonexistent i mean not there BTW. not there, and i have quite sensitive ears. When playing games, and using these headphones at high volume. you can not hear any of the hidden mids or lows, only those hidden, crisp highs. you can not hear explosions, not hear any distant animals roars or the shaking of a plant, only the highs of the birds chirping. in summary, the highs are very overpowering. the only person who should use these is a person whose car audio consists of 64x64 tweeters and two pairs of these in their trunk, and they want another pair of these. Summary: Do not get these if you havent taken an arrow to the knee. (if you do not understand the joke, just ignore this). There are other headphones for the same price that are better out there. If you want real audio quality, headphones for 50$+ are much needed.
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones