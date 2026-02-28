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Discontinued

Headband headphones

SHL5000/10

For the love of music

These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.

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Everywhere you go!

For the love of music

  • On-ear

  • Red

Soft ear cushions so you can keep on listening

Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.

Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

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