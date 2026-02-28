2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL5000/10
For the love of music
These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.
On-ear
Red
Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.
Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
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