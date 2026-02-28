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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

SHL3065RD Headphones with mic

SHL3065RD/00

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1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

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