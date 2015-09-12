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Discontinued

Headphones

SHL3060BL/00

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Clear and powerful bass

This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

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With DJ monitoring style

Clear and powerful bass

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions

Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.

Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation

Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation

Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

12/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing!!

This product surprised me a lot! I bought the headphones because I needed some new cheap ones and I found these. I was expecting an aright set of headphones, but when I tried them on, it was like I was wearing a set of £100 headphones. They cancel out noise extremely well, even though they aren't suppose to be. A product well bought!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones

18/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good Headphones

Very comfortable to wear, folds away neatly, looks nice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones

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