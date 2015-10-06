2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL2605BK/00
Clear natural sound
Sleek, modern design with powerful sound. These full-size yet lightweight headphones offer an incredible listening experience while keeping you comfortable.
32mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Over-ear design provides excellent sound isolation.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Trucker
06/10/2015
United Kingdom
Good Buy
Headphones good clear sound with a strong base. Light weight but feel well made.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL2605BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL2605BK Headphones with mic