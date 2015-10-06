ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL2605BK/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Clear natural sound

Sleek, modern design with powerful sound. These full-size yet lightweight headphones offer an incredible listening experience while keeping you comfortable.

See all benefits

Clear natural sound

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

Over-ear design provides excellent sound isolation

Over-ear design provides excellent sound isolation.

Fully adjustable headband ensures long-wearing comfort

Fully adjustable headband ensures long-wearing comfort

1.8m cable gives you freedom of movement

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

06/10/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good Buy

Headphones good clear sound with a strong base. Light weight but feel well made.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL2605BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL2605BK Headphones with mic

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.