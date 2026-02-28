2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHK1030/00
Designed for kids
For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1030 headphones is design tailored for growing kids. This means perfect, comfy fit always, with the volume specially tuned to a limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment.
On-ear
Blue & Green
Kid’s Headphones let you rest assured that its volume levels are safe for your child. The volume is tuned to a maximum limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment.
The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and secure.
The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.
Reviews