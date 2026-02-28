2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3015BK/00
Extra bass
Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colors. The built-in mic and control make handsfree talking on mobile easy.
14.8mm drivers/open-back
Earbud
The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.
A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
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