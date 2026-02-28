2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3010WT/00
Extra bass
Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colors to match your style.
14.8mm drivers/open-back
Earbud
The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.
Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.
A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.
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