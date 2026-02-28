2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3010GN/00
Extra bass
Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colors to match your style.
14.8mm drivers/open-back
Earbud
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.
Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.
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