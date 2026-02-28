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Discontinued

Earbud headphones

SHE3010GN/00

Extra bass

Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colors to match your style.

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Soft body for comfy fit

Extra bass

  • 14.8mm drivers/open-back

  • Earbud

Flexi-Grip design for durabilit

A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

Soft body ensures a comfortable fit

The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.

14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.

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