2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rich wireless music
Clear digital transmission, flawless reception and true CD sound quality deliver acoustics that are incredibly rich yet smooth. Its audio performance is matched by premium comfort from a self-adjusting inner headband and soft ear cushions.
Quick charge
The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.
The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.
Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
h1978
13/03/2015
United Kingdom
Simply one of the best wireless headphones money can buy
Great audio reproduction with Wolfson ADC/DACs...No hiss, no buzzing, no crackle, good volume, smooth mid to highs, enough bass... Add convenient sleek design, super comfy and fast battery charging These phones simply rock... I have had plenty of digital headphones from varieties of great names no one can match the 8900s... I wish I purchased more! Thanks philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8900 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8900 Wireless HiFi Headphone
John237
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Fantastic piece of kit
Supremely comfortable, sumtuously stylish and superb sounding set of phones. What more needs to be said? Buy them, you won't regret it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones
hamidhifi
30/08/2010
United Kingdom
One of the best wireless headphones avialable
Have been using these cans for about one month, and i have to say these beauties' sound experience is just as good as a decent wired one... Before first listen, I never thought a wireless thing would sound like this... First of all theres no interferience of any kind, even with all of my other 2.4Ghz stuff turned on like my wifi router and the cordless telephone, there's no any single issue... And then the sound? oh gosh... thats just great...Pure deep bass, airy vocal, soft treble, great dynamic, virtually no backgound hiss, no distortion and so on... To those who wish using multiple headphones with a one docking station; Theres a unique radio link between the docking station and its own headphones which means less radio interference but theres also a problem with this technique, you cant pair another headphone with the base station ... All in all its great headphones and i would recommend it to anyone who wants to listen to their musics and watching their favorite movies at late nights without bothering their mates/neighbors and messing with wires, these wireless cans should be on the top of your wish list Pros, Great sound quality, well built, comfortable, no radio interference, breathable ear cushions means your ears wont sweat Cons, Docking satation only works with its own headphone(adding more headphones not possible)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones