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Discontinued

SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones

SHD8900/00

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

See all benefits

Crystal-clear (2.4 GHz) digital transmission

The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.

True CD sound quality lets you enjoy your music fully

True CD sound quality lets you get the most out of your music enjoyment, thanks to a sophisticated digital transmission process that guarantees no data compression. What you hear is richly detailed and faithful to the original music source.

Dual-antenna design ensures 360º reception

The dual-antenna design ensures that there are no blindspots, regardless of reception angles. The headphones contain two individual antennas, placed in the left and right earshells, for superb wireless music without interruption (no blindspot) and greater freedom of movement.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

13/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simply one of the best wireless headphones money can buy

Great audio reproduction with Wolfson ADC/DACs...No hiss, no buzzing, no crackle, good volume, smooth mid to highs, enough bass... Add convenient sleek design, super comfy and fast battery charging These phones simply rock... I have had plenty of digital headphones from varieties of great names no one can match the 8900s... I wish I purchased more! Thanks philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8900 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8900 Wireless HiFi Headphone

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic piece of kit

Supremely comfortable, sumtuously stylish and superb sounding set of phones. What more needs to be said? Buy them, you won't regret it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones

30/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

One of the best wireless headphones avialable

Have been using these cans for about one month, and i have to say these beauties' sound experience is just as good as a decent wired one... Before first listen, I never thought a wireless thing would sound like this... First of all theres no interferience of any kind, even with all of my other 2.4Ghz stuff turned on like my wifi router and the cordless telephone, there's no any single issue... And then the sound? oh gosh... thats just great...Pure deep bass, airy vocal, soft treble, great dynamic, virtually no backgound hiss, no distortion and so on... To those who wish using multiple headphones with a one docking station; Theres a unique radio link between the docking station and its own headphones which means less radio interference but theres also a problem with this technique, you cant pair another headphone with the base station ... All in all its great headphones and i would recommend it to anyone who wants to listen to their musics and watching their favorite movies at late nights without bothering their mates/neighbors and messing with wires, these wireless cans should be on the top of your wish list Pros, Great sound quality, well built, comfortable, no radio interference, breathable ear cushions means your ears wont sweat Cons, Docking satation only works with its own headphone(adding more headphones not possible)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones

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