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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Wireless HiFi Headphone

SHD8600UG/10

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Clear wireless music

SHD8600UG/10 headphones to freely enjoy TV and music around your home. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offers extra fit and comfort.

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Digital wireless

Clear wireless music

  • Over-ear

  • Black

Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

The smart and quick charge feature enables the battery to be fully recharged within a very short time span. The remaining power capacity present in the battery is determined by an internal circuit, so that the incoming voltage can be optimized for a quick recharge while at the same time maximizing the battery lifespan.

Pivoting ear-shells ensure a comfortable fit

Pivoting ear-shells ensure a comfortable fit

A perfect fit between the ear-shells and your ears prevents sound leakage and enhances the listening experience. The ear-shells move up and down as well as left and right for a perfect fit and optimum comfort.

Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent design and comfortable to use.

After a little difficulty in getting sufficient volume when I discovered that my TV allowed the headphone socket output volume to be adjusted this head set is remarkably comfortable and easy to use. Perhaps the one slight downside is the difficulty in placing the set in the charge cradle. But I'll soon master that. Altogether a very good buy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8600UG Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8600UG Wireless HiFi Headphone

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