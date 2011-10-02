2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHD8600UG/10
The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.
Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.
The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
KeithO
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Excellent design and comfortable to use.
After a little difficulty in getting sufficient volume when I discovered that my TV allowed the headphone socket output volume to be adjusted this head set is remarkably comfortable and easy to use. Perhaps the one slight downside is the difficulty in placing the set in the charge cradle. But I'll soon master that. Altogether a very good buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600UG Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600UG Wireless HiFi Headphone