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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Wireless home cinema headphones

SHC8585/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Your personal home cinema

We hear in three dimensions, so this headphone reproduces a sensational three-dimensional sound field for the most involving way to enjoy music and home cinema.

See all benefits

Totally immersive wireless surround sound

Your personal home cinema

  • SRS WOW surround sound

  • Charging dock

Pre-formed ear-cushions ensure a comfortable fit

The ergonomic three-dimensional earcushion shape evenly distributes the load for a better and more comfortable fit.

Automatic tuning simplifies tuning reception frequency

Pressing the handy tuning button on the headphone sets the microprocessor-controlled circuit going to optimally tune the transmission frequency for the best possible reception and superb audio quality.

3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

07/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

the best i have bought.

hi, this is the best out and I have enjoyed every min

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8585 Wireless home cinema headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8585 Wireless home cinema headphones

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