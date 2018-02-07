2 year warranty
Discontinued
Your personal home cinema
We hear in three dimensions, so this headphone reproduces a sensational three-dimensional sound field for the most involving way to enjoy music and home cinema.
SRS WOW surround sound
Charging dock
The ergonomic three-dimensional earcushion shape evenly distributes the load for a better and more comfortable fit.
Pressing the handy tuning button on the headphone sets the microprocessor-controlled circuit going to optimally tune the transmission frequency for the best possible reception and superb audio quality.
Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
17scrooge
07/02/2018
United Kingdom
the best i have bought.
hi, this is the best out and I have enjoyed every min
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8585 Wireless home cinema headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8585 Wireless home cinema headphones