2 year warranty
SCN355/INT
Small Space. Massive Image!
Positioned only a few centimeters away from a wall, the Triple Laser Ultra Short Throw projector Screeneo UL5 Smart delivers a Full HD image with HDR10 and REC2020 color accuracy, up to 120"*. Pre-loaded apps. Dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
Ultra Short Throw, 100" screen
Full HD with 108% REC2020
LuminOS system, built-in apps
Ultra Compact
Dive into a boundless universe of entertainment with the Screeneo UL5 Smart, powered by our advanced LuminOS, an Android-based system. Fresh out of the box and ready for immediate enjoyment, this device comes pre-loaded with all your favorite apps - Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney+, and more! Experience the world of multimedia right at your fingertips, all with the ease and convenience of the Screeneo UL5 Smart.
Unlock the power of versatile connectivity with the Screeneo UL5 Smart. With HDMI 2.1, USB A, and USB-C ports, connecting devices like gaming consoles, Apple TV, or satellite receivers is a breeze. Use the USB A power port for a hassle-free Amazon Fire Stick connection. Plus, the USB-C port powers your projector and allows easy hook-up of laptops, smartphones, or tablets. The Screeneo UL5 Smart ensures seamless entertainment with its all-encompassing connectivity.
Enhance your viewing experience with the Screeneo UL5 Smart's integrated 2x3W speakers. They provide a balanced audio output, complementing your visuals for a well-rounded entertainment experience. Want a bigger sound? Just connect your external Bluetooth speaker to the Screeneo UL5 Smart!
2.8
of 5
4
Reviews
Mik3tv33
22/09/2024
United Kingdom
My new screeneo projector
I've got lots of projectors but my fantastic screeneo is very good 😁😁😁 😁 Fantastic.. 23 & half" is getting me 116" screen.. 😁😁😁 Its got good apps should you require them.. But i only used the mirroring app.. Itvx BBC's iplayer. Coz don't have broadband or fiber. I'm using my AVI to HDMI converter { of eBay about a fiver } coz my HDMI is going to my Onko surround sound Still getting a Great picture though.. Remotes realitivly easy to get into.. using my tripod for the moment Please borrow a Projector or get cheap one of eBay..see for your self... Screeneo tick's all the boxes for me nice neutral colour good
Cons
None so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Screeneo UL5 Smart SCN355 Home Projector
Date of Use 2024-08-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Screeneo UL5 Smart SCN355 Home Projector
Date of Use 2024-08-22
Ns12358
02/09/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Surpassed expectations and very happy
Frankly, the Screeneo UL5 surpassed all my expectations and would easily be 5 stars. Quality of setup/projection… everything was great. Only exception was the magic wand use for set up/navigation of Netflix. It is not intuitive and so it took a moment or two. Would be better to link to an App to navigate such if possible.
Pros
Quality and price
Cons
Magic wand use for some apps
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Screeneo UL5 Smart SCN355 Home Projector
Date of Use 2023-08-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Screeneo UL5 Smart SCN355 Home Projector
Date of Use 2023-08-02
Aaro
04/10/2025
United Kingdom
Do Not Buy
I gave 1 Out of 5 Stars cause I can not give 0 star.. Don't buy this.. Have been looking for Firmware update but nothing get better after all.. Just stupid..
This review was made for Screeneo UL5 Smart SCN355 Home Projector
Date of Use 2024-10-04
This review was made for Screeneo UL5 Smart SCN355 Home Projector
Date of Use 2024-10-04
Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on projector settings. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.
The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, HDMI trade dress and the HDMI Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.
APPS: Internet connection required. Data and subscription charges may apply. Apps and UI may be subject to change without notice. Agreement of the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy is required before use. Some services are available to watch after registration and subscription.