2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*
1 Bottle
9oz/260ml
Slow flow nipple
1m+
Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
3.8
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Asma445
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Fantastic for my little man..
I started using Avent bottles with my son, he was breastfed but I used the Avent breast pump (which you can attached directly to the feeding bottle) to express off some milk. I started him getting used to a bottle early (2 weeks old) he took to the bottle straight away. These bottles are apparently like sucking from the breast for a baby and my lil man certainly had no problems.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/27 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/27 Classic baby bottle
mrsb
31/07/2012
United Kingdom
ideal first baby bottle
I found the avent bottles simple and easy to use. containing only three parts very quick to put together during night feeds.they are very durable and have lasted in excellent condition since my daughter was born up until she gave up her bottles for cups. highly recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/27 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/27 Classic baby bottle
catriley
31/07/2012
United Kingdom
ideal first baby bottle
I found the avent bottles simple and easy to use. containing only three parts very quick to put together during night feeds.they are very durable and have lasted in excellent condition since my daughter was born up until she gave up her bottles for cups. highly recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/27 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/27 Classic baby bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.