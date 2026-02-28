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Discontinued

Philips AventTwin electronic breast pump

SCF314/02

Breast pump designed for comfort

Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk. So feeling comfortable and relaxed really helps. The Philips Avent SCF314/02 breast pump has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

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Unique active massage cushion for optimum comfort

Breast pump designed for comfort

  • Includes 2x 4oz bottle

Gentle with clinically proven results*

Gentle with clinically proven results*

Our gentle electric breast pump is so effective that it’s clinically proven to express similar amounts of milk as compared to a hospital grade electronic pump*

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

Unique system for easy milk storage

Unique system for easy milk storage

Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer

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Disclaimers

  1. in every day use over a 10 day period in mothers who delivered preterm infants