2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF145
Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products
The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and molded handle-tip, to effectively clean all types of; bottles, nipples and feeding equipment. The durable, high density bristles safely clean without scratching.
Bottle accessories
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.
Curved brush head and molded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of nipples.
Durable high density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, nipples and other feeding equipment
2.7
of 5
3
Reviews
NurseryNurseandmum22
03/08/2012
United Kingdom
Won't use any other
In the years of being a nursery nurse and a mother i have tried several bottle brushes but this is by far the best.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/06 Bottle and teat brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/06 Bottle and teat brush
Maelena1990
07/08/2013
United Kingdom
Best bottle brush
The best bottle brush I've used, I like that the thinner part to wash the nipples doesn't have a brush like most of the others do because they always get stuck in the nipple and this one doesn't.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/06 Bottle and teat brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/06 Bottle and teat brush
Hcomet
04/10/2013
United Kingdom
Teat end doesn't clean effectively
Particularly when feeding expressed milk the teat cleaner just doesn't clean properly an leaves cream stuck in the holes in particular. Needs bristles to clear them out.
This review was made for SCF145/06 Bottle and teat brush
This review was made for SCF145/06 Bottle and teat brush