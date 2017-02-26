2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
The handy collection SCD371/60 by Philips Avent including 4 Classic+ feeding bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months.
Classic+ (new)
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
Unlike other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.
4.8
of 5
16
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ChrisV
26/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great kit
Great kit. Perfect to get started...saves the hassle of figuring out teet sizes and means you have the larger on hand when needed. Fits perfectly into the Philips microwave steriliser. Only one dummy is supplied. Maybe two or three could be supplied to use whilst this one is being sterilised. The teet brush is handy and allows easy cleaning.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Lalalynda
28/01/2017
United Kingdom
All you need to get started
This kit really does contain all of the bottles and teats to get you started with bottle feeding. I like the shape of the bottles, and the fact that you get two sizes. The small ones are handy for when your baby is tiny and doesn't need the big bottles, and then you can change to the larger bottles when your baby and their appetite gets bigger. The size one teats are perfect for up to 1 month, and then size 2 for a faster flow after that, so this kit is all you need for bottle-feeding up until about 6 months. I find with these bottles that my little girl is less likely to suffer from colic and trapped wind- which is so important. I also like the cleaning brush- it's the perfect size and shape for properly cleaning the whole bottle and all around the teats.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
Bsutton
16/01/2017
United Kingdom
Great little starter bundle
Love this starter kit. It covers all your feeding needs with a baby. All useful items.
This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
This review was made for SCD371/00 Newborn Starter Set
At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.