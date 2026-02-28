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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

SBM130BLU Portable speaker

SBM130BLU/00

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Easy playback from USB/MicroSD Card

Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

Built-in Digital FM radio

Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

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