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Discontinued

Fideliodocking speaker

SBD7500/10

4

| (3) Reviews

Obsessed with sound

Compact and extremely portable, this player is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPhone/ iPod that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.

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Designed to go places

Obsessed with sound

AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

2
1

14/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker

06/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fidelity iPod docking station - great for a while

Loved this product, lightweight, good sound and very portable for international travel. But then it stopped working, it wasn't even after a move. Must have had a loose connection or something. Was gutted. Phillips Customer Service was very efficient and supportive so that a refund came through promptly despite concerns about having bought it in Oz and then taken up residency in the UK. All good at the end tho still sad to have not had the docking station survive for long.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker

05/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great sound and easy to use but didn't last the year!

At first I couldn'e have been happier with this docking station. The sound was really good, it was fully transportable and was well designed. After about nine months though it wouldn't work when powered by the adaptor supplied. I contacted Philips who advised me to take it back to where I bought it. I took it back to my nearest HMV, as it was a present that I knew had been purchased from an HMV store, and they advised me that it needed to be taken back to the store of purchase in Croydon when I live in Eastbourne! Needless to say I haven't yet got to Croydon and my warranty expires in December. In the meantime, as I don't want to use batteries, I have a system I can't use.

This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker

This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker

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