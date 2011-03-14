2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBD7500/10
Obsessed with sound
Compact and extremely portable, this player is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPhone/ iPod that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
14/03/2011
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
Charliegirl68
06/10/2011
United Kingdom
Fidelity iPod docking station - great for a while
Loved this product, lightweight, good sound and very portable for international travel. But then it stopped working, it wasn't even after a move. Must have had a loose connection or something. Was gutted. Phillips Customer Service was very efficient and supportive so that a refund came through promptly despite concerns about having bought it in Oz and then taken up residency in the UK. All good at the end tho still sad to have not had the docking station survive for long.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
1BPC
05/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great sound and easy to use but didn't last the year!
At first I couldn'e have been happier with this docking station. The sound was really good, it was fully transportable and was well designed. After about nine months though it wouldn't work when powered by the adaptor supplied. I contacted Philips who advised me to take it back to where I bought it. I took it back to my nearest HMV, as it was a present that I knew had been purchased from an HMV store, and they advised me that it needed to be taken back to the store of purchase in Croydon when I live in Eastbourne! Needless to say I haven't yet got to Croydon and my warranty expires in December. In the meantime, as I don't want to use batteries, I have a system I can't use.
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker