2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBCHJ080/00
Innovation for athletes
Lightweight just got tougher. A radical new design aimed at athletes and audiophiles, Skylon Flight all metal headphones are small, lightweight and three-way adjustable for a world of different size ears.
Enjoy a snug, personalized fit and optimum stability, even when you're active or on the move. With three-way adjustment, your comfort is guaranteed.
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
By using top-quality Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire (CCAW) in the headphone driver's voice coil, the sound quality is considerably improved.
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