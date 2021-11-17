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Discontinued

Shaver series 9000Wet and dry electric shaver

S9711/23

4.4

| (69) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

1 award

Perfection in every pass

The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptionally coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest result.

See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-f6983e0723be4e9d85eeb29000eaa25e] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Cuts up to 20% more hair* in a single pass

Perfection in every pass

  • V-Track blade system PRO

  • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads

  • SmartClean System Plus

  • SmartClick beard styler

Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

69

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

17/11/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

IT'S THE BEST SHAVER

This shaver is the best I have had it shaves so close and is so easy to use. I am happy to recommend it .

Pros

It shaves close, it is easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2020-10-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2020-10-17

12/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great Shaver

Good close shave battery indicator awesome, Cleaner very efficient only down side how often do I have to use the wet electric cleaner

Pros

Great shave good cleaner sterilidrt

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2020-09-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2020-09-12

02/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My best Philips shaver so far

Have been using Philishaves, as they used to be called, for over 50 years, apart from a short and unsuccesful dalliance with a foil shaver in the 1980’s. The quality and comfort of the shaving experience has consistently improved over that time, particularly the last 10 years. For me, this shaver is the pinnacle, so far, and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this to any Philishave devotee, but would caution against opting for the much more expensive (provided that you shop around) Prestige series, unless they are convinced that they need it’s digital fancies, which add nothing to the actual shave.

Pros

Excellent close and gentle shave, with choice of settings to suit you.

Cons

None, unless you need digital charging

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2021-06-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2021-06-02

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 

  1. Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch