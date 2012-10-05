ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

RQ10/50 shaving heads

RQ10/50

2.8

| (6) Reviews

See all benefits

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

6

Reviews

5
2

05/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I have been quite happy with my shaver

My second lot of heads would some times fall out when cleaning. I require a new head head now, this is after one year and one month. And at this moment in time they are out of stock. But I do quite like the shaver, and get very cross if it has been touched by any one in the family. It is nice to be able to sit down and shave, when you are getting abit older.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10/50 shaving heads

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great shavers

By using philips replacement blades you are guarenteed to achive a nice close shave each time. The secret is to clean them at least every 2 weeks with warm soapy water.. Also I have found them quite easy to split apart and put back together which means you can make sure they are totally clean

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10/40 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10/40 Shaving unit

29/11/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Shaving Head failure

I have used a variety of electric shavers over about 50 years, some quite expensive, and have found this shaver suits me very well, giving me a better and slightly quicker shave than any previous one. It is disappointing, therefore, to have one of the three cutters fall off after about 18 months while otherwise still giving a good shave.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10/40 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10/40 Shaving unit

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.