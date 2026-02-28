2 year warranty
Discontinued
R6L2F/40
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.
AA
Zinc Chloride
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.
To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.