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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Single product shot

Discontinued

Battery

R14G2F/40

Ideal for low-drain device batteries

Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.

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Ideal for low-drain device batteries

  • C

  • Zinc Chloride

High quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long life

The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.

Philips ZnC batteries contain 0% harmful heavy metals

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 3 years

Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

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