2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.0
of 5
10
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Febe
18/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Do the job
Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
jefken
18/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Do the job
Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Ged22
28/11/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent beard trimmer
I needed a replacement beard trimmer in a rush and the reviews made me think this would be a good buy. Delighted with my purchase, the cutter height adjustment is great. I've used the trimmer quite a few times and only had to charge it when I opened the package
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer