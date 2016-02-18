ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/15 beard trimmer

QT4000/15

4

| (10) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

See all benefits

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

10

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

2

18/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Do the job

Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

18/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Do the job

Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

28/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent beard trimmer

I needed a replacement beard trimmer in a rush and the reviews made me think this would be a good buy. Delighted with my purchase, the cutter height adjustment is great. I've used the trimmer quite a few times and only had to charge it when I opened the package

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.