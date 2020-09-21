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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 8000Waterproof shaver & styler

QS6161/34

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Perfect your style

Perfect your style with the Philips BT8000. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended trimmer & shaver has everything you need to keep your style perfect and your beard well groomed: perfectly lightened, sharp outline & smooth skin.

See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Trim, style, shave - perfect your style

Perfect your style

  • 0.5mm intervals

  • Dual sided trimmer

  • 75mins cordless use/1h charge

  • Dual foil shaver

Beard & stubble trimmer: 12 length settings from 0.5-10mm

Beard & stubble trimmer: 12 length settings from 0.5-10mm

The full metal trimmer (32mm) and the comb with 12 adjustable length settings makes it easy to get exactly the beard length you want. Lock in your perfect length setting with the zoom wheel. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.

New foil shaver: Shaves 20% faster than before

New foil shaver: Shaves 20% faster than before

The new dual foil shaver makes it easy to shave around your style. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.

32 mm or 12 mm full metal trimmer for perfect details

32 mm or 12 mm full metal trimmer for perfect details

Take off the adjustable comb and there's a full metal, dual sided trimmer underneath. Use the 32 mm side for a high performance trim and the 12 mm side for precise detailing work in those hard to reach places. The rounded tips ensure a smooth touch to your skin. The finer cutting elements deliver a close trim with perfect results-excellent for small details or areas like under your nose or around your mouth.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

21/09/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Best product trimming to shaving!

This is the best product I have ever had for shaving, it is very easy to use, carry, and charge. Used for trimming and shaving. I wish if they still sell the same product, I would buy the same product again. Unfortunately, I was searching for a similar product, but I could not find anything even closer, not even its accessories/parts were available. I hope they make a new one very similar to this one, (All in one product).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler

Date of Use 2018-09-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler

Date of Use 2018-09-21

09/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Exellent

Excellent and best quality. I recommend this to all folks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

26/07/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

VERYGOOD PRODUCTS

VERYGOOD PRODUCTS i use the product for 2 hours and the battery still good regards

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 