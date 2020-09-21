2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfect your style
Perfect your style with the Philips BT8000. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended trimmer & shaver has everything you need to keep your style perfect and your beard well groomed: perfectly lightened, sharp outline & smooth skin.
0.5mm intervals
Dual sided trimmer
75mins cordless use/1h charge
Dual foil shaver
The full metal trimmer (32mm) and the comb with 12 adjustable length settings makes it easy to get exactly the beard length you want. Lock in your perfect length setting with the zoom wheel. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.
The new dual foil shaver makes it easy to shave around your style. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.
Take off the adjustable comb and there's a full metal, dual sided trimmer underneath. Use the 32 mm side for a high performance trim and the 12 mm side for precise detailing work in those hard to reach places. The rounded tips ensure a smooth touch to your skin. The finer cutting elements deliver a close trim with perfect results-excellent for small details or areas like under your nose or around your mouth.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
M.Adel
21/09/2020
United Arab Emirates
Best product trimming to shaving!
This is the best product I have ever had for shaving, it is very easy to use, carry, and charge. Used for trimming and shaving. I wish if they still sell the same product, I would buy the same product again. Unfortunately, I was searching for a similar product, but I could not find anything even closer, not even its accessories/parts were available. I hope they make a new one very similar to this one, (All in one product).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler
Date of Use 2018-09-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler
Date of Use 2018-09-21
Khashayar
09/04/2017
United Kingdom
Exellent
Excellent and best quality. I recommend this to all folks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
MOHAMMAD
26/07/2016
United Kingdom
VERYGOOD PRODUCTS
VERYGOOD PRODUCTS i use the product for 2 hours and the battery still good regards
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.