2 year warranty
Discontinued
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Tomm
11/05/2013
United Kingdom
It is more than enough
I used this machine to have my first shave and I couldn't tell when my hair was cut. I mean to say that it caused no irritation what so ever. I used the trimmer and then shaver when having a clean shave. But if I use the shaver alone at places with long hair it caused irritation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver
Armadillo
07/09/2012
United Kingdom
Just what was wanted....
My old beard trimmer had finally expired hence buying a new one - inspired by the design in the first place and also the ability to wash it under the tap. It takes a bit of getting used to but once mastered the shave is the best that I have ever had from an electric machine and just by reversing it in the hand you can then trim the beard with consummate ease in seconds. Just dial the length of whiskers that you wish to remain and the job is done. For the first time in years I actually look forward to shaving and trimming daily with no fuss. So far, the battery lasts for 2 weeks at least so no need to take the beautifully designed charger on a short break.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver
ChrisStevo79
01/08/2012
United Kingdom
Verstaile tool for all sorts of facial hair styling
I like to experiment with my facial hair (wife permitting) and generally opt for some designer stubble or something that is trendy (though not Beckham's recent three musketeers look - too far#. I used a variety of tools and shavers to get the desired look which can be a bit of a faff and quite time consuming. Also I would invariably end up with stubble rash and a lop sided beard. Styleshaver combines the best bits of a hair/beard trimmer and an electric shaver so you can really play about with looks you want to go for. The thing that strikes you about it immediately is that you can be extremely precise. Getting in around your lower lip is easy as is round the nostrils and you get quite a close shave. The shaver is quite good at keeping your beard lined up but it didn't give a close shave as my normal shaver #sensotouch 3D# around my neck and Adam's apple. If you don't have an electric shaver and like to experiment with your facial hair then hands down, this is the product to get. It's got a good battery life #i've not had to charge it since I've had it). I've got one mate who's had a beard since about 13 and he has permanent stubble so I gave him a go of this and he was extremely impressed. Especially as he churns through blades at a rate of knotts. Well worth a look
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver