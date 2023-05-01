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Discontinued

StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler & shaver

QS6140/32

4.4

| (19) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

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Reviews

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4.4

of 5

19

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

2
1

01/05/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

EVERLASTING

I've been using this trimmer for maybe about 7 years now. I never changed the blades and they are still in amazing shape, the battery last enough for me to trim or stile my beard. The clean shaven look comes easier and surprisingly smooth, just like (if not better!) than using a razor blade. I recommend this product with eyes closed to everyone, even those men with the thickest beards!

Pros

Clean shaven style made easy | Great precision trimmer | Long lasting life | Long lasting battery performances

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Date of Use 2021-05-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Date of Use 2021-05-01

15/11/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best shaver i have ever seen!

I have used the Philipps StyleShaver QS6140/32 Pro for up to five years, and found it the best. Then suddenly it slipped from my hand and broke the head. I wanted to buy it again, i searched it every where, but did not find any where. I request Philips to manufacture the same product again, please

Pros

User friendly, shaver and trimmer together, time saver

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Date of Use 2018-11-15

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Date of Use 2018-11-15

05/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent product

I am really impressed with its performance big but lightweight design highly recommend

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver

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