2 year warranty
Discontinued
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade Pro is a revolutionary hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
12-length precision comb
Wet & Dry use
Battery indicator
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim to your preferred stubble length.Your Philips OneBlade comes with a precision comb with 12 lengths that you can use to create everything from a 5 o’clock, to tight trim, to longer beard style.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.
Awards
4.2
of 5
124
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
UA89
03/06/2022
United Arab Emirates
Good product
Good product. Much better than traditional shavers and trimmers
Pros
Good battery time and very clean shave.
Cons
The blade gets dirty with hair and needs to be cleaned very often.
This review was made for OneBlade Pro QP6530/23 Face
Date of Use 2022-05-03
This review was made for OneBlade Pro QP6530/23 Face
Date of Use 2022-05-03
what123
04/05/2026
United Kingdom
it is very good.
it’s easy and very good and nice i like how many lengths there are for options and the app is very good and funny!
This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6652/30 Face and Body
Date of Use 2026-05-04
This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6652/30 Face and Body
Date of Use 2026-05-04
ALGD56
24/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This razor has good features.
I've had a basic one blade for quite a while and liked it but this pro 360 is a lot better in every way I would recommend this razor it's great.
Pros
Everything
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face and Body
Date of Use 2024-12-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face and Body
Date of Use 2024-12-24
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.