2 year warranty
Discontinued
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
Trim, edge, shave
For any length of hair
3 x click-on stubble combs
Rechargeable, wet & dry use
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade face razor comes with 3 stubble combs. 1mm for a 5 o’clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm or long stubble.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.
4.3
of 5
501
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Abdul Razak Mohammed
17/03/2026
United Arab Emirates
Verified buyer
Overall excellent
Excellent product Convenient to use Efficient and convenient for use. Long lasting power.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP2724/10 Face
Date of Use 2025-11-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP2724/10 Face
Date of Use 2025-11-17
ERZ360
14/05/2025
United Arab Emirates
Recommend it !
Best electro blade for weekly/ daily use, bought it in Dubai, spending just 5 minutes to shave my face comfortly, recommend it to everyone.
This review was made for OneBlade QP2724/10 Face
Date of Use 2025-04-14
This review was made for OneBlade QP2724/10 Face
Date of Use 2025-04-14
HIDDEN373
24/09/2023
United Arab Emirates
Its great
Its look good best product in best price Too easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP2724/10 Face
Date of Use 2021-09-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP2724/10 Face
Date of Use 2021-09-23
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.