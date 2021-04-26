2 year warranty
Discontinued
QP2520/23
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
Trim, edge, shave
For any length of hair
3 x click-on stubble combs
Rechargeable, wet & dry use
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade face razor comes with 3 stubble combs. 1mm for a 5 o’clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm or long stubble.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.
1.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Dhacha
26/04/2021
United Arab Emirates
Don't buy oneblade product, it is useless
I have shaved 2-3 times, total money wasted, if you have hard beard don't take this product. This product can damage your beared hard and rough because you have to use upward to complete clean save otherwise it will not perform.
This review was made for QP2520/23 OneBlade
Date of Use 2021-03-26
This review was made for QP2520/23 OneBlade
Date of Use 2021-03-26
dhaval.chauhan13
09/04/2021
United Arab Emirates
The product does not get smooth shave
It is not suitable product for me, we always shaving downwords with razor but this device doesn't so hair grow hard in next shaving, I don't recommend to buy.
This review was made for QP2520/23 OneBlade
Date of Use 2021-03-09
This review was made for QP2520/23 OneBlade
Date of Use 2021-03-09
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.