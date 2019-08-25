2 year warranty
Discontinued
QC5580/13
Shave your own head
The unique 180° rotating head makes it easy to reach even the most difficult spots, so you can give yourself a perfectly even and precise haircut every time. Or, click on the head shave attachment for a completely smooth finish.
Easy Reach 180°
Pro
The rotating head gives you total control over the clipper's angle, so you can turn the head to reach even the most difficult areas with ease.
Get a perfectly smooth shave without nicks or cuts. Simply clip on the head shave attachment for a flawless finish every time.
Turn the integrated zoom wheel beneath the clipper’s head to select and lock in the length setting you want. Two combs provide length settings from 1mm to 15mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Use the special precision comb for buzz cut...or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
2.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Ali1
25/08/2019
Saudi Arabia
its has pros and cons
this product is ergonomic and easy to use there is no need at all to call anyone for help.. what i don't like is that you have to repeat shaving the same spot several times! some parts of my skin are lightly irritated after shaving (redness)
Pros
ease of use, flexibility and ergonomic
Cons
skin redness and repeated shaving
This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/13 do it yourself hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-07-25
This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/13 do it yourself hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-07-25
Al-Salhy
05/05/2020
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
Good product with hardness to get its spare parts
VerY weak agent in Saudi, no availability for spare parts,
This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/13 do it yourself hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-05-05
This review was made for Headgroom QC5580/13 do it yourself hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-05-05