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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

PSS010/01

Sound Takes Shape

Sound takes shape and adds a new dimension to your audio experience. Intrigued by unique design and inspiring innovation, you’ll be wowed by unexpected big sound from this small yet potent marvel, which complements your personal space.

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Sound Takes Shape

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Unique and innovative, 'soft' design

Sophisticated aluminum body

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