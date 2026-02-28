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2 year warranty

All series

  • Steam Generators, Powerful steam generators, Atlas, PSG3000 series, Perfect Care 3000 series, PSG3001/30
  • Steam Generators, Powerful steam generators, Atlas, PSG3000 series, Perfect Care 3000 series, PSG3001/30

New

3000 seriesSteam generator

PSG3001/36

1 award

Up to 25% less time spent ironing*

Less time ironing, more time wearing and enjoying with the 3000 series steam generator.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Up to 25% less time spent ironing*

  • Max 6 bar pump pressure

  • 140g/min continuous steam

  • 350 g steam boost

Fast ironing with 350g steam boost

Fast ironing with 350g steam boost

Iron quickly and effectively to get through your ironing load faster.

Durable and easy glide ceramic sole plate

Durable and easy glide ceramic sole plate

Our special ceramic soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

Quick crease removal with 140g/min continuous steam

Quick crease removal with 140g/min continuous steam

Strong, continuous steam tackles all creases in all fabrics with ease.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. compared to EasySpeed steam iron GC1742

  2. 30% of saving in water and electricity in Eco mode