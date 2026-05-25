2 year warranty
Discontinued
Trim & shape for perfect facial details
The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 5000 gently removes nose, ear and eyebrow hairs with the advanced ProtecTube technology. The DualCut detail trimmer ensures a sharp and efficient trim of the neck line, sideburns and stubble.
No pulling guaranteed
Guard system, ideal angle
Fully washable, AA battery
Detail trimmer, 3 combs, pouch
With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.
The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.
Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.
4.0
of 5
70
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Dony Brasko
25/05/2026
United Arab Emirates
Best one
This one was the best, I bought a new model it’s useless, bring the old one back!!
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 5000 NT5175/16 Gentle nose, neck & sideburns trimmer
Date of Use 2021-11-25
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 5000 NT5175/16 Gentle nose, neck & sideburns trimmer
Date of Use 2021-11-25
Wabbas110
29/08/2025
United Kingdom
Bring it back
Please please please bring this product back, the new ones are useless. Or at least put this same trimmer blade technology in the new ones
Pros
Clean cut
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
Date of Use 2023-08-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
Date of Use 2023-08-29
LongNoseHairsNow
30/01/2025
United Kingdom
Absolutely best product ever
Get this product back! Nowhere to find it. The new one is useless garbage, same are all the other brands...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 5000 NT5171/15 Gentle nose, neck and sideburns trimmer
Date of Use 2023-01-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 5000 NT5171/15 Gentle nose, neck and sideburns trimmer
Date of Use 2023-01-30
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.