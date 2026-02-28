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2000 SeriesMultimedia Speakers 2.1

MMS2220B/73

Music, Movies & Entertainment

With a 110 W output, the MMS2220B Bluetooth speakers are ideal for home entertainment. They can either be placed as individual towers, or they can be converted into a soundbar on demand.

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Music, Movies & Entertainment

  • Bluetooth®

  • FM

  • USB

Enjoy music, games, movies, TV and online videos

The perfect accompaniment for your notebook, so you can play multimedia music and videos with great sound quality.

Loud and clear sound

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

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