2 year warranty
MMS2220B/73
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With a 110 W output, the MMS2220B Bluetooth speakers are ideal for home entertainment. They can either be placed as individual towers, or they can be converted into a soundbar on demand.
Bluetooth®
FM
USB
The perfect accompaniment for your notebook, so you can play multimedia music and videos with great sound quality.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
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