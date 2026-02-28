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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Micro Hi-Fi System

MCM277/98

Obsessed with sound

Trendy and progressive, unique innovation and style appeals to you. The vividly and chic Philips micro system with dynamic sound performance, is packed in a sleek design with MP3/WMA-CD & USB Direct playback that can also be wall mounted.

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Sound that fits your home

Obsessed with sound

  • wall-mountable

Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Wake up and sleep timer functions

Wake up and sleep timer functions

Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

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