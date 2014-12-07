2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rich and powerful sound
Listen to all your favorites on your portable music player with USB Direct and Audio in. This Philips Micro sound system also plays MP3-CD and CD-R/RW, and features Bass Reflex speakers for powerful and dramatic bass.
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
70W max
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Balance, Clear, Powerful, Warm and Bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
4.4
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
djdan41
07/12/2014
United Kingdom
Great stereo love it
Best on the market thanks philips best features and sound
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
AdyDorin
20/11/2014
United Kingdom
Really nice sound
Excellent for my Bedroom, next to the TV. Very easy to setup, cool design and impressive sound. I mean, this little thing has alot of punch for its size! The dome tweeters really do theyr job, and the bass is nice and smooth but also powerful. Just like i want it. The USB direct its a must these days, works perfect. The display could have been more complex, and the RDS system is missing. But this are minor things.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
Neil61
29/12/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to use
Set up was easy to do. Pleasure playing my cd's with sound quality excellent. Being a bit of a rocker volume at its highest is sufficient to blow the roof off - great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system