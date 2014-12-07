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Discontinued

Micro music system

MCM2150/05

4.4

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Rich and powerful sound

Listen to all your favorites on your portable music player with USB Direct and Audio in. This Philips Micro sound system also plays MP3-CD and CD-R/RW, and features Bass Reflex speakers for powerful and dramatic bass.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Rich and powerful sound

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • 70W max

70W RMS maximum output power

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Balance, Clear, Powerful, Warm and Bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

07/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great stereo love it

Best on the market thanks philips best features and sound

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system

20/11/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really nice sound

Excellent for my Bedroom, next to the TV. Very easy to setup, cool design and impressive sound. I mean, this little thing has alot of punch for its size! The dome tweeters really do theyr job, and the bass is nice and smooth but also powerful. Just like i want it. The USB direct its a must these days, works perfect. The display could have been more complex, and the RDS system is missing. But this are minor things.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system

29/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use

Set up was easy to do. Pleasure playing my cd's with sound quality excellent. Being a bit of a rocker volume at its highest is sufficient to blow the roof off - great

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system

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