2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Delight yourself in fantastic sound from the truly compact and stylish Philips classic micro music system. Enjoy your favorite MP3-CD music and USB Direct playback richly enhanced by powerful Dynamic Bass Boost.
10W
This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Jess123455695
14/10/2022
United Kingdom
Lasted me over 10 years
Absolutely amazing. Lasted me since i was a kid, proper good sterio
Pros
Aux cd radio
Cons
Not bluetooth
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM166 Micro Hi-Fi System
Date of Use 2020-10-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM166 Micro Hi-Fi System
Date of Use 2020-10-14