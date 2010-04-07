2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater. The speaker system backed with 100W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.
100W
subwoofer
Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Fred
07/04/2010
United Kingdom
Good value - excellent service
Decent little system for the price. We didn't need a big 5:1 set for the size of room. We used this set to tie everything together [TV, PVR, mp3, DVD, etc] whic it does very well. Easy to set up, most cables are included. It has a number preset sounds rather than a proper equalizer which means you have to fiddle about to find the best one for what you are playing, but that's clearly specified in the ads and what do you expect when bigger setups are 2 or 3 times the price. Major gripe is the dimness of the display panel. Philips replaced the first, but second one not much different, you can't read it from more than 4-5 feet. Must say how helpful and quick Philips were with tech support and exchanging the unit. Top marks; dial the number and speak to real people. Only other problem is the mp3 menus which don't show all of the track name. All in all, a pleasing product and a very good service.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theatre