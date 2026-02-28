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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD177/98

Turn any room into a theater

You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD, WMA-CD, MP3-CD and USB Direct playback! Relax to your fave movies and music. Home entertainment will never be the same again!

See all benefits

plus USB Direct playback

Turn any room into a theater

  • DivX playback

  • component design

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

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