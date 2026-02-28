2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD177/98
Turn any room into a theater
You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD, WMA-CD, MP3-CD and USB Direct playback! Relax to your fave movies and music. Home entertainment will never be the same again!
DivX playback
component design
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
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