2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD170/12
Enjoy DVD movie in great sound
Now you can truly experience the audio-visual thrill of the cinema in your living room! The stylish Philips DVD micro theater MCD170 features Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and rich bass sound.
DVD playback
USB Direct
Compact design
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
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