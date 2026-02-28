ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD170/12

Enjoy DVD movie in great sound

Now you can truly experience the audio-visual thrill of the cinema in your living room! The stylish Philips DVD micro theater MCD170 features Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and rich bass sound.

See all benefits

Enjoy DVD movie in great sound

  • DVD playback

  • USB Direct

  • Compact design

FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Cassette deck with auto stop

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.