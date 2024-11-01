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    Philips Fidelio M1 on ear headband headphones

    M1/00

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    Philips Fidelio M1 on ear headband headphones

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    In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

    In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

    In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

    Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers

    Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers

    Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers

    Acoustically sealed construction keeps sound details in

    Acoustically sealed construction keeps sound details in

    The acoustic seal is a specially designed ribbon lock that's built into the internal chamber to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details. The result is excellent bass extension.

    Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation

    Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation

    Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation.

    Bass Reflex System for clear, dynamic and balanced bass

    Bass Reflex System for clear, dynamic and balanced bass

    The acoustic closed-back architecture features a Bass Reflex System that comprises ear-shells with strategically placed vents. These regulate the air pressure within the internal chamber providing the diaphragm with a controlled environment for optimal acoustic response. Working in conjunction with the acoustic seal capture, it isolates every natural sound detail and delivers precise and dynamic bass without compromising on sound clarity.

    Double-layered ear-shells engineered for sound precision

    Double-layered ear-shells engineered for sound precision

    The M1's double-layered ear-shells are engineered to reduce resonance and to dampen vibration for genuinely precise and clean sound so you hear every superb sound detail. The solid, layered construction ensures durability and comfort, making the M1 an ideal music companion for a long time to come.

    High power neodymium drivers for true-to-original sound

    High power neodymium drivers for true-to-original sound

    Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.

    Deluxe breathable ear pads and memory foam for optimal fit

    Deluxe breathable ear pads and memory foam for optimal fit

    The materials used for the Fidelio M1 are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads with memory foam are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, it also seals in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise. This is designed with the outer cushion - using a balanced proportion of fabric and protein leather - to reduce ear surface pressure and heat build-up, so that the M1 feels and sounds excellent.

    Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal

    Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal

    Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound

    Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound .

    Frequency response tuned to discerning listeners' preference

    Extensive research was done with discerning music-lovers to gain insight to their listening preferences - for example, the balance of sound characteristics that they favored. Our acoustics engineers then tuned the Fidelio M1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners discern sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. As a result, our M1 headphones are engineered to reproduce sound that is as faithful to the original recording as possible - including current recording styles.

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