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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DVD home theater system

LX2600D/97

The cinematic sound experience

This compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality sound and picture quality. So relax and enjoy the cinematic experience in your own personal environment.

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The cinematic sound experience

Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, (S)VCD

Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

Music: CD, CD-R/RW and MP3-CD

Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.

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