2 year warranty
Discontinued
LX2600D/97
The cinematic sound experience
This compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality sound and picture quality. So relax and enjoy the cinematic experience in your own personal environment.
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.
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