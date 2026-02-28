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2 year warranty

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GoSure 5000 seriesGoSure 5101

GS510X1

Your personal guardian on the road

With built in Stop & Go alerts, collision detection and driver fatigue warnings, the Philips GoSure 5101 helps you stay safe on the road.

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Smart driver alerts keep you safe

Your personal guardian on the road

  • Stop & Go reminder

  • Collision detection protection

  • Smart driver fatigue alert

  • Sharp high definition images

Records automatically when you start the engine

So you never forget to turn on your camera, the Philips GoSure 5101 starts working automatically when you turn the engine on. Likewise, the device switches off automatically when you turn the engine off. So you can always jump in your car, safe in the knowledge that you will capture your entire journey in vivid high definition detail.

Stop & Go reminder helps prevent frustrating accidents

When youre stuck in traffic, its easy to get distracted and fail to notice the car in front is moving again. With advanced sensors and a spatial awareness algorithm, the Philips GS5101 will detect movement and alert you to the moving traffic in front. This helps you efficiently navigate traffic jams and avoid frustrating accidents.

G-sensor collision detector secures vital video evidence

Equipped with a 3-axis G-sensor module, the Philips GoSure 5101 detects movement and triggers an emergency recording mode. During a collision that exceeds a certain force threshold, the device will lock that video clip, saving it in a secure folder to prevent it being overwritten.

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